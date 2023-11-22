64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 November 2023 at 08:47 AM EST. 22 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
While micro-architecture specific optimizations are rather common place within the Linux x86_64 kernel for various Intel and AMD CPU families with various performance tricks, the ARM64 Linux kernel maintainers are against introducing new micro-architecture specific optimizations as it affects new ARM processors.

Ampere Computing sent out a set of 4 patches providing an optimization for their new AmpereOne server processors. Ampere Computing found these new high core count ARM server processors could benefit from aggressive prefetches when using the 4K page size. The reported benefit with HugeTLB or Tmpfs during sequential read performance tests was "up to 1.3 ~ 1.4x."
"Test result:
In hugetlb or tmpfs, We can get big seqential read performance improvement up to 1.3x ~ 1.4x."

While those gains are exciting for enhancing the AmpereOne Linux performance, it's looking like that work won't be upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.

Ampere socket


Prominent ARM Linux kernel developer Will Deacon commented on the performance-enhancing patches specific to AmpereOne CPUs:
"We tend to shy away from micro-architecture specific optimisations in the arm64 kernel as they're pretty unmaintainable, hard to test properly, generally lead to bloat and add additional obstacles to updating our library routines.

Admittedly, we have something for Thunder-X1 in copy_page() (disguised as ARM64_HAS_NO_HW_PREFETCH) but, frankly, that machine needed all the help it could get and given where it is today I suspect we could drop that code without any material consequences.

So I'd really prefer not to merge this; modern CPUs should do better at copying data. It's copy_to_user(), not rocket science."

ARM's Mark Rutland chimed in to agree with Deacon's statement and also endorsing the removal of the Thunder-X1 targeted optimization. Kernel developer Marc Zyngier also agreed and has already been working on a patch to drop that Thunder-X1 specific code.

AmpereOne partial patch


So in the interest of code maintainability and avoiding over-complicating the ARM64 Linux kernel code, they aren't after CPU/micro-architecture specific optimizations. We'll see if this leads to any ARM Linux focused distributions carrying such patches themselves or any AmpereOne-optimized Linux distributions moving forward, especially given Ampere's focus on high performance and power efficiency ARM Linux servers and likely not wanting to leave any optimizations go untouched especially with their aim of compete with AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon servers.
22 Comments
Related News
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.8 Looks To Upgrade Its Zstd Code For Better Compression Performance
Linux 6.7-rc2 Released: "Slightly Larger Than Average"
Raspberry Pi 5 Kernel Graphics Driver Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.8
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel
Patches Posted For Removing The SLAB Allocator From The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
Ubuntu 23.10 Is Maxing Out Zstd Compression For Its Kernel Build
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel