AMDVLK 2024.Q2.3 Release Brings Few Changes
It's been the better part of a month since the prior release while this overall is a rather light update to this official AMD Vulkan open-source driver. The only listed new features are updating against the Vulkan API 1.3.287 header files and then enabling Vulkan cooperative matrix support for GFX10 hardware. Yes, RDNA1 and RDNA2 GPUs can now enjoy Vulkan's cooperative matrix support rather than just the newer RDNA3 hardware.
There are three known bug fixes in AMDVLK 2024.Q2.3 that address Team Fortress 2 crashing on launch, Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) failures, and a null handling issue within vkCmdBindVertexBuffers2.
The AMDVLK 2024.Q2.3 driver source code as well as RHEL and Ubuntu pre-built binaries for this AMD Vulkan driver can be downloaded from GitHub.