AMDVLK 2024.Q2.2 Driver Brings Bug Fixes

5 June 2024
Building off last month's AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 driver adding Phoenix 2 support, AMD today released AMDVLK 2024.Q2.2 as the newest update to their official open-source Vulkan Linux driver.

While several weeks have passed, there isn't any advertised new features of AMDVLK 2024.Q2.2 but rather focused on bug fixing. The Vulkan API headers are updated against v1.3.285 and then there is a handful of known bugs fixed in the codebase.

Among the AMDVLK fixes this round are for Halo Infinite crashing while loading with Steam Play (Proton), Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) failures, corruption within the game The Talos Principle 2, and a memory leak when the Radeon GPU Profiler (RGP) is in use.

The AMDVLK 2024.Q2.2 driver in source form as well as Ubuntu and RHEL binaries can be downloaded from GitHub.
