AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 Released With Several Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 September 2022 at 04:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Prior to ending out the third quarter, AMD's graphics driver team has released AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 as their newest open-source Vulkan Linux driver update.

The AMDVLK 2022.Q3.4 driver update earlier in September finally delivered RDNA2 ray-tracing support for this open-source Vulkan driver. With today's AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 it isn't quite as notable but does deliver in some hearty improvements.

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 adds support for the VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one extension, performance tuning for Doom Eternal and Yquake2 and other games, enables acquire-release barrier support, and enables MSAA anti-aliasing decompression using the compute engine. The driver has also been built against the Vulkan API 1.3.228 headers.

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.5 also fixes a range of issues including Dota 2 crashing at launch, random crashes during Vulkan CTS runs for certain tests, taking care of corruption in the game Control and other titles, fixing black line corruption in select games, and other fixes.

The AMDVLK sources as well as Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS binaries of the new AMDVLK Vulkan driver update can be downloaded from GitHub.
