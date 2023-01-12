AMD Sends In Radeon RX 7000 Series Fixes For Linux 6.2

12 January 2023
AMD today sent in a batch of AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel driver fixes for the in-development Linux 6.2. Notable with this week's AMD graphics driver fixes are a few pertaining to the new Radeon RX 7000 series / RDNA3 hardware.

About half the patches to this AMD pull request pertain to SMU13 fixes, which is one of the updated IP blocks premiering with the Radeon RX 7900 series. The SMU 13.0 fixes include a fan speed fix to ensure proper RPM fan speed calculations. There is also an SMU13 fix for power cap handling, which now allows for correctly limiting the GPU power budget via the "power1_cap" HWMON sysfs interface. There is also a Bus Active, Chip Off (BACO) fix too for SMU13. GC 11.0 as another updated block with the new RDNA3 GPUs also has a fix around multi-GPU support that otherwise the AMDKFD driver would otherwise hit a null pointer error.


This week's AMDGPU updates also include one of the patches from Mario Limonciello for delaying the removal of the firmware framebuffer. This is for hoping to allow resuming work on the EFI frame-buffer should the AMDGPU driver fail to initialize due to an unsupported IP block or missing firmware as up until now the firmware frame-buffer was quickly destroyed. See the earlier article of AMD Improving The Linux Experience When Running New GPUs Without Proper Driver Support though for Linux 6.2 is just the patch about delaying the removal of the firmware frame-buffer while the rest of this feature work will likely end up for Linux 6.3.

The AMD graphics driver fixes sent out today for Linux 6.2 can be found via this PR and should end up being sent in as part of the DRM pull later in the week and land in time for Linux 6.2-rc4 on Sunday. Linux 6.2 stable will be out in mid-February.
