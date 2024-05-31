More AMDGPU Linux Firmware Published For RDNA 3+

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 May 2024 at 06:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
Last month we began seeing AMDGPU driver firmware files published for the rumored "RDNA3+" hardware as an RDNA3 refresh (also as "RDNA 3.5") for upcoming APUs. More firmware files have now landed public in linux-firmware.git for these forthcoming RDNA3 refresh products.

Mew AMD graphics firmware binaries were published to linux-firmware.git on Thursday for DCN 3.5.1, GC 11.5.1, PSP 14.0.1, SDMA 6.1.1, VCN 4.0.6, and VPE 6.1.1. These versions all point toward the RDNA 3+ with GC 11.5.1 being another version of the GFX11 (RDNA3) refresh graphics IP, DCN 3.5.1 being the refreshed display block, etc. Last month saw GC 11.5.0 firmware published along with PSP 14.0.0, etc, while this newest firmware drop is all minor version updates to be found in different SoCs/APUs.

New AMDGPU firmware files published


These new AMDGPU firmware files can be found via this commit in linux-firmware.git as the de facto repository for all the Linux firmware/microcode binaries. This goes along with the latest Linux kernel and Mesa drivers for providing the open-source AMD Radeon graphics support for RDNA 3+ hardware. With Computex coming up next week and Lisa Su's much anticipated keynote, we'll be hopefully hearing more about their new wares in just a few days.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD's GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.1 Improves Raspberry Pi Support
An End-User Has Made It Easier To Build ROCm & AMD GPU Machine Learning Software
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
New AMD RDNA3 APUs Added To Open-Source Linux Driver Along With RDNA4 Fixes
AMDGPU ISP Firmware Upstreamed In linux-firmware.git
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD