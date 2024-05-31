More AMDGPU Linux Firmware Published For RDNA 3+
Last month we began seeing AMDGPU driver firmware files published for the rumored "RDNA3+" hardware as an RDNA3 refresh (also as "RDNA 3.5") for upcoming APUs. More firmware files have now landed public in linux-firmware.git for these forthcoming RDNA3 refresh products.
Mew AMD graphics firmware binaries were published to linux-firmware.git on Thursday for DCN 3.5.1, GC 11.5.1, PSP 14.0.1, SDMA 6.1.1, VCN 4.0.6, and VPE 6.1.1. These versions all point toward the RDNA 3+ with GC 11.5.1 being another version of the GFX11 (RDNA3) refresh graphics IP, DCN 3.5.1 being the refreshed display block, etc. Last month saw GC 11.5.0 firmware published along with PSP 14.0.0, etc, while this newest firmware drop is all minor version updates to be found in different SoCs/APUs.
These new AMDGPU firmware files can be found via this commit in linux-firmware.git as the de facto repository for all the Linux firmware/microcode binaries. This goes along with the latest Linux kernel and Mesa drivers for providing the open-source AMD Radeon graphics support for RDNA 3+ hardware. With Computex coming up next week and Lisa Su's much anticipated keynote, we'll be hopefully hearing more about their new wares in just a few days.
