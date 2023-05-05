Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD Virtual NMI Support For KVM Virtualization Merged Into Linux 6.4
Intel CPUs have long supported Non-Maskable Interrupt (NMI) virtualization while with Zen 4 CPUs is initial Virtual NMI support. VNMI amounts to an efficiency optimization as with AMD virtualized guests KVM will not need to track the guest's NMI state and worry about intercepting the IRET for the NMI completion handling.
AMD engineers revised the patches several times to get them into shape over the past year for mainlining. AMD SVM Virtual NMI support was merged to mainline as part of the Linux 6.4 KVM updates.
All the technical details on the AMD Virtual NMI implementation can be found via the AMD programmer's manual.
The KVM pull for Linux 6.4 also includes several ARM64 fixes, various KVM x86/x86_64 optimizations, TDP MMU handling improvements, Intel AMX self-test improvements, and various other changes.