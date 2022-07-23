AMD Sensor Fusion Hub "SFH1.1" Support Coming In Linux 5.20 For Newer Laptops

With the upcoming Linux 5.20 cycle is support for AMD's Sensor Fusion Hub v1.1 revision being found in newer Ryzen laptops.

With Linux 5.11 the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub Linux driver was introduced for supporting this sensor functionality found since original AMD Ryzen laptops but this driver took a while to be published and then mainlined. The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub is akin to the Intel Sensor Hub (ISH) and exposes the accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and human presence detection (HPD) sensors with capable laptops.

Since its mainlining the AMD SFH driver has been updated to support newer laptops, at the time when Cezanne was new. Now for Linux 5.20 it's preparing support for newer AMD Ryzen laptops as well. This time around its for supporting "SFH1.1" as a new revision of the Sensor Fusion Hub. Several hundred lines of new code are needed for bringing up the Sensor Fusion Hub 1.1 revision and ultimately exposes similar functionality to prior SFH hardware.


More AMD Rembrandt laptops continue working their way to market, such as the recent Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 AMD model with Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U Zen 3+ SoC.


The patches adding AMD SFH1.1 support only mention that this updated Sensor Fusion Hub is found with "newer AMD SoCs", presumably appearing with new AMD Rembrandt laptops as there have been a few other Rembrandt-related Linux patches volleyed recently on the kernel mailing list.


This merge has added all of the new SFH1.1 code into HID-next ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window opening in another week.
