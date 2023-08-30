Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD ROCm 5.6.1 Compute Stack Released With A Few Fixes
ROCm 5.6.1 is a new bug-fix release over ROCm 5.6 that shipped back in June. It's rather light on the fixes side with just a few HIP-focused issues being resolved.
The release notes lay out the ROCm 5.6.1 changes simply as:
HIP 5.6.1 (for ROCm 5.6.1)
Fixed Defects
- hipMemcpy device-to-device (intra device) is now asynchronous with respect to the host
- Enabled xnack+ check in HIP catch2 tests hang when executing tests
- Memory leak when code object files are loaded/unloaded via hipModuleLoad/hipModuleUnload APIs
- Using hipGraphAddMemFreeNode no longer results in a crash
That's it over ROCm 5.6, which was a released focused on providing greater AI/LLM capabilities for this Radeon Open eCosystem stack.
ROCm 5.6.1 source code is available for download from GitHub. Here's to hoping that the broader RDNA3 GPU support for ROCm will be coming sooner rather than later (ROCm 6.0?).