A Fix Is On The Way For AMD HDMI Audio Being Broken With Linux 6.1+

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 28 December 2022 at 06:55 PM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
More than a few Phoronix readers have written in that have been early adopters to the Linux 6.1 kernel released as stable earlier this month and now finding their HDMI audio outputs no longer working. Fortunately, the issue has been sorted out by upstream developers and a fix is on the way.

It turns out a recent refactoring to the ALSA HDA/HDMI driver code for using only dynamic PCM device allocation ended up breaking the AMD hardware support. This change was only merged during the Linux 6.1 merge window so only Linux 6.1 and the early Linux 6.2 development state is affected by this AMD HDMI audio regression.


Additionally, the issue has been analyzed as only affecting the HD audio HDMI codec driver for AMD/ATI hardware when using PulseAudio or PipeWire. If you are using direct audio output via ALSA raw access, that isn't affected by this Linux 6.1 regression.

Details on this recent HD-audio HDMI codec driver refactoring that broke the HDMI audio support for AMD can be found via this commit. Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE picked up the patch today for his "for-linus" stable branch and should be submitting it shortly for picking up in Linux Git and then back-porting to the Linux 6.1 stable series for an upcoming point release. But for now if HDMI audio support is important to you on an AMD system and are relying on PipeWire/PulseAudio, you may want to avoid upgrading yet to Linux 6.1.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Working On RDNA3 User-Mode Graphics Queue For Their Linux GPU Driver
Radeon ROCm 5.4.1 Released
AMDVLK 2022.Q4.4 Released With RX 7900 Series Support
AMD's GPUOpen Announces ADLX Library But For Now It's Windows-Only
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Firmware Upstreamed
Radeon Software For Linux 22.40 Driver Released With RX 7900 Series Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
Rust-GPU 0.4 Released To Provide "First Class" GPU Graphics & Compute Shaders With Rust
Linux 6.2 Brings A Big Rework To The MSI Subsystem
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes
Linux 6.2 Lands Support For Multiple Compression Streams With ZRAM
AMD Improving The Linux Experience When Running New GPUs Without Proper Driver Support