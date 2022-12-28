Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
A Fix Is On The Way For AMD HDMI Audio Being Broken With Linux 6.1+
It turns out a recent refactoring to the ALSA HDA/HDMI driver code for using only dynamic PCM device allocation ended up breaking the AMD hardware support. This change was only merged during the Linux 6.1 merge window so only Linux 6.1 and the early Linux 6.2 development state is affected by this AMD HDMI audio regression.
Additionally, the issue has been analyzed as only affecting the HD audio HDMI codec driver for AMD/ATI hardware when using PulseAudio or PipeWire. If you are using direct audio output via ALSA raw access, that isn't affected by this Linux 6.1 regression.
Details on this recent HD-audio HDMI codec driver refactoring that broke the HDMI audio support for AMD can be found via this commit. Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE picked up the patch today for his "for-linus" stable branch and should be submitting it shortly for picking up in Linux Git and then back-porting to the Linux 6.1 stable series for an upcoming point release. But for now if HDMI audio support is important to you on an AMD system and are relying on PipeWire/PulseAudio, you may want to avoid upgrading yet to Linux 6.1.