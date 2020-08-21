Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 August 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With Linux 5.9 comes the ability to compress the Linux kernel image / initrd with Zstd for yielding faster boot speeds but at a compression ratio between Gzip and XZ/LZMA. Being proposed next with the widespread adoption of Facebook's Zstd is compressing the kernel microcode/firmware files.

A patch was sent out today to allow supporting Zstd-compressed firmware files by the Linux kernel. This in turn would basically allow the Zstandard compression algorithm to be used not only for kernel/initrd image compression but also for the many firmware files found on the system.

The proposed patch adds support so the kernel will properly deal with with decompressing firmware files ending in ".zstd" prior to applying the firmware.

The patch is quite straight forward so hopefully we'll see this Zstd-compressed firmware support made available for Linux 5.10.

When pulling linux-firmware.git this morning, the raw tree came in at 593MB. For a rough gauge when XZ'ing an archive of the firmware tree it dropped to 125MB or 204MB for Zstd when using the default compression level while Zstd easily wins for decompression speed.
4 Comments
Related News
MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.9-rc1 Kernel Released - Line Count Dominated By AMD Radeon Navi 2 Additions
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Several Drivers Promoted Out Of Staging With Linux 5.9
Char/Misc Is Still Quite Busy With Linux 5.9 Still Lacking An "Accelerator" Subsystem
Linux 5.9 Exposes Device Link Details Via Sysfs, Allows Hiding DebugFS From User-Space
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
FUSE Read/Write Passthrough Updated For Much Better File-System Performance
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Unity Game Engine Planning For Many Improvements In 2021

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell