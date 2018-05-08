The Last Of The X.Org Server 1.20 Patches Posted
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 8 May 2018 at 06:05 AM EDT. 3 Comments
X.ORG --
Release manager Adam Jackson has sent out the last planned patches for integrating into xorg-server 1.20 prior to its long-awaited release.

On Monday were four more patches with the final cleanups and polish for this X.Org Server update that's been in the making for more than the past year and a half.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat has been working to get the 1.20 release out in the days ahead and this appears to be the last of his planned patches for integrating into the 1.20.0 release. Of course, there's likely to be plenty of point/patch releases to come, especially considering all of the changes and new functionality added that will only see more widespread testing once the first release ships.

See our X.Org Server 1.20 feature overview for more details on the many exciting changes. Unfortunately though with blowing past earlier release plans, xorg-server 1.20 missed out on the recent Linux distribution updates like Ubuntu 18.04 / Fedora 29 and the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, so aside from the rolling-release distributions, most Linux desktop folks won't be seeing this big update until later in the year.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org Server 1.20 To Be Released In The Days Ahead
X.Org Server 1.20 Git Corrects DRI3 Fallout For Non-Modesetting DDX Drivers
X.Org Server 1.20 RC5 Released, Adds EGLStreams To Let NVIDIA Work With XWayland
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability