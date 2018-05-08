Release manager Adam Jackson has sent out the last planned patches for integrating into xorg-server 1.20 prior to its long-awaited release.
On Monday were four more patches with the final cleanups and polish for this X.Org Server update that's been in the making for more than the past year and a half.
Adam Jackson of Red Hat has been working to get the 1.20 release out in the days ahead and this appears to be the last of his planned patches for integrating into the 1.20.0 release. Of course, there's likely to be plenty of point/patch releases to come, especially considering all of the changes and new functionality added that will only see more widespread testing once the first release ships.
See our X.Org Server 1.20 feature overview for more details on the many exciting changes. Unfortunately though with blowing past earlier release plans, xorg-server 1.20 missed out on the recent Linux distribution updates like Ubuntu 18.04 / Fedora 29 and the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, so aside from the rolling-release distributions, most Linux desktop folks won't be seeing this big update until later in the year.
