X.Org Server's Meson Build System Almost To Feature Parity With Autotools
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 27 March 2018 at 03:45 AM EDT. 5 Comments
It looks like the much-delayed X.Org Server 1.20 release with its initial Meson build system support will almost be to feature parity with the server's Autotools build system integration.

The X.Org Server landed its initial Meson build system support in 2017 along with several other X.Org/Mesa projects working on adding Meson support too, which right now is complementary to Autotools or also to CMake and friends on Mesa. But with the xorg-server support it hasn't been quite to the same standard as features.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat on Monday posted 12 patches polishing up the Meson support. He notes that the Meson code should now be in good standing and actually work for providing a complete SDK and external drivers can be built against this xorg-server assembled by Meson.
With this series the meson build is pretty close to feature-equivalent with autotools, in the sense that I can build a Fedora package out of it and not have to change the file list. In particular this means the meson build installs a complete SDK and external drivers can actually build against a meson-built server.

Presumably this will still land in time for X.Org Server 1.20. While there's already been a release candidate for 1.20, Adam Jackson as the release manager has indicated he would still be letting some more features land for this long overdue release. As far as when the release will occur, likely sometime in the next number of weeks ahead.
