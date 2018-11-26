Wine-Staging 3.21 Released With A Handful Of New Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 26 November 2018 at 12:08 AM EST. 1 Comment
WINE --
Built off Friday's release of Wine 3.21, which is the last expected development release ahead of the upcoming code freeze for Wine 4.0, Wine-Staging 3.21 is now available with its hundreds of extra testing/development patches.

Wine-Staging 3.21 is carrying roughly 850 patches on top of the vanilla/upstream Wine code-base, which is actually lower than previous releases thanks to a number of the patches being upstreamed around the oleaut32 module, X Input, WineD3D, and other changes.

New patches include bits for a five year old bug report to satisfy Visual Studio 2010 Express error dialogs, a Solidworks 2016 installer fix, taking care of a nine year old bug report for problems launching some old programs like MSN Messenger Live 2009, stubbing out some other missing functions to satisfy some programs and keep them from crashing, and other fixes.

The latest Wine-Staging code can be grabbed from Wine-Staging on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Wine 3.21 Released With Better Joystick Support, Updated Android Graphics Support
Wine 3.0.4 Is En Route With New Icons, Dozens Of Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 3.20 Released, Fixes A Four Year Old Rendering Bug
Wine 3.20 Released With Several Improvements
Wine-Staging 3.19 Released With A Few New Patches
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux