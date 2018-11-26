Built off Friday's release of Wine 3.21, which is the last expected development release ahead of the upcoming code freeze for Wine 4.0, Wine-Staging 3.21 is now available with its hundreds of extra testing/development patches.
Wine-Staging 3.21 is carrying roughly 850 patches on top of the vanilla/upstream Wine code-base, which is actually lower than previous releases thanks to a number of the patches being upstreamed around the oleaut32 module, X Input, WineD3D, and other changes.
New patches include bits for a five year old bug report to satisfy Visual Studio 2010 Express error dialogs, a Solidworks 2016 installer fix, taking care of a nine year old bug report for problems launching some old programs like MSN Messenger Live 2009, stubbing out some other missing functions to satisfy some programs and keep them from crashing, and other fixes.
The latest Wine-Staging code can be grabbed from Wine-Staging on GitHub.
1 Comment