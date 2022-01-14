Wine 7.0-rc6 Released With Another 47 Fixes

Wine 7.0 is inching towards release but for this week is the seventh weekly release candidate.
Wine 7.0-rc6 is now available with another 47 bugs fixed. Among the games seeing fixes this week include Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, Saints Row: The Third, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Sniper Elite 4, Lego Stunt Rally, FIFA 11, Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft, and a variety of other new and old Windows games. There is also other software like MinGW's GDB debugger, Homesite+, Logos 8 Bible Software, WeChat, PuTTY, and other applications seeing fixes.
The full list of Wine 7.0-rc6 changes and downloads for the new test build can be foiund over on WineHQ.org.
Wine 7.0 will be releasing soon.
Wine 7.0.0 stable will likely be out in the next week or two given their past release timing. See our Wine 7.0 feature list for a look at all of the changes to find in this annual stable release for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other non-Windows platforms.
