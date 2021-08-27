Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend
Wine 6.16 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of this widely-used software for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other systems.

Exciting with Wine 6.16 is improved HiDPI theme support as well as an initial version of a HID-based joystick back-end. There also remains ongoing work around the GDI system call interface.
- Initial version of a HID-based joystick backend.
- Improved high-DPI theming support.
- More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
- Better CodeView support in WineDump.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 36 known bug fixes in this release ranging from fixes to Hitman and NASCAR Victory Edition games to Kingsoft Office, Homesite+, and other software issues being resolved.

More details on the changes with Wine 6.16 can be found via WineHQ.org.
