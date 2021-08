Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend

- Initial version of a HID-based joystick backend.

Wine 6.16 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of this widely-used software for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other systems.Exciting with Wine 6.16 is improved HiDPI theme support as well as an initial version of a HID-based joystick back-end. There also remains ongoing work around the GDI system call interface.There are 36 known bug fixes in this release ranging from fixes to Hitman and NASCAR Victory Edition games to Kingsoft Office, Homesite+, and other software issues being resolved.More details on the changes with Wine 6.16 can be found via WineHQ.org