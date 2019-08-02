Wine 4.13 Released Following Nearly Month Long Summer Holiday
Wine 4.12 was released back on 5 July while finally today has been succeeded by Wine 4.13, which is normally seeing updates on a two-week release cycle.

The nearly month long break in releases was due to lead developer Alexandre Julliard going on a summer holiday for much of July. Presumably many other Wine developers also enjoyed some time away from their keyboards as well as the Wine 4.13 release isn't too notable even with the extended cycle.

The changes for Wine 4.13 include support for Passport HTTP redirects, header updates, and different bug fixes. There are just 15 known bug fixes affecting Second Sight, Amazon Workspaces, and a variety of Direct3D 11 games.

More details on Wine 4.13 over on WineHQ.org.
