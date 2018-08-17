Due to the summer holidays it's been four weeks since Wine 3.13 but it has now been succeeded by Wine 3.14 as the newest feature release.
Wine 3.14 adds support for DXTn texture decompression, deferral support for MSI install actions, Japanese keyboard support within DirectInput, improvements to the standard task dialog, more Shell32 icons, and a total of 36 bug fixes. Those bug fixes range from Adobe CS4 issues to problems with Wargaming, Chromium, Guild Wars, Civilization V, Chaos League, and other software.
The DXTn change is about decompressing DXTn 3D textures on GPU upload within the WineD3D code. DXTn is another name for S3TC.
The complete list of Wine 3.14 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
