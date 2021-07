Last year I wrote about NVIDIA working on Vulkan support for RDMA memory . That work around RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) memory usage in the Vulkan context is now available with today's Vulkan 1.2.184 specification update.While RDMA is used for zero-copy networking with high throughput and low latency, it's usually more associated with cluster computing and heavy data center needs rather than for working with a graphics API. However, NVIDIA has been preparing such and the new VK_NV_external_memory_rdma extension has arrived with this week's Vulkan spec update.VK_NV_external_memory_rdma allows for allocating memory within a Vulkan context that can be used for remote direct memory access from other devices. VK_NV_external_memory_rdma is what was referenced last year as their work-in-progress extension at the time of "VK_NV_rdma_memory".The full spec details and example source usage of VK_NV_external_memory_rdma can be found via the public spec . The new Vulkan 1.2.184 spec update can be viewed at Vulkan.org