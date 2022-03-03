VMware Enabling VMWGFX 3D Support For AArch64

VMware engineers are in the process of enabling 3D acceleration within their VMWGFX driver on AArch64 so those making use of VMware virtualization software on 64-bit Arm will be able to enjoy accelerated 3D guest virtual machines.
VMware has sent out a set of patches to their VMWGFX Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for supporting 3D on ARM64. In conjunction with the pending changes for Mesa that add in new SVGA3 PCI IDs, OpenGL 4.3 and OpenGL ES 3.1 can then run smoothly on 64-bit Arm hardware with VMware's virtualization stack.
Longtime Mesa developer Zack Rusin sent out the DRM VMWGFX patch series providing this support for 3D on AArch64 as well as large cursor support.
6 Comments