VKD3D-Proton 2.0 Released With More Direct3D 12 Games Now Running On Vulkan
VKD3D-Proton as the Valve-backed fork of Wine's VKD3D for mapping the Direct3D 12 API atop Vulkan is now supporting more features with today's v2.0 release and thus handling more Windows games running on Linux with Steam Play.

VKD3D-Proton 2.0 was tagged today now that it supports Direct3D 12 Feature Level 12.0 and Shader Model 6.0 DXIL.

D3D12 games now expected to be working atop VKD3D-Proton include Control, Death Stranding, Devil May Cry 5, Ghostrunner, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metro Exodus, Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.

VKD3D-Proton 2.0 is available via its GitHub repository while a Proton update for Steam Play will presumably be coming in short order for getting this update out to Linux gamers on Steam.
