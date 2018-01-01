Unity 2018.1 Previews The New Scriptable Render Pipeline & HD Render Pipeline
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 May 2018
Unity Technologies has unveiled Unity 2018.1 as the latest stable release of their cross-platform, widely-used commercial game engine.

Unity 2018.1 is quite exciting on the graphics front as in preview form it now offers the Scriptable Render Pipeline, a High Definition Render Pipeline is now in preview form, and also other graphics rendering improvements. Here's a look at the new HD Render Pipeline:


Unity 2018.1 is also bringing a new entity component system, shader creation improvements, GPU Instancing with Global Illumination support, physics improvements, and more.


More details on Unity 2018.1 at Unity3D.com.
