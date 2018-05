Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 May 2018 at 09:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment

Unity Technologies has unveiled Unity 2018.1 as the latest stable release of their cross-platform, widely-used commercial game engine.Unity 2018.1 is quite exciting on the graphics front as in preview form it now offers the Scriptable Render Pipeline , a High Definition Render Pipeline is now in preview form, and also other graphics rendering improvements . Here's a look at the new HD Render Pipeline:

Unity 2018.1 is also bringing a new entity component system, shader creation improvements, GPU Instancing with Global Illumination support, physics improvements, and more.

More details on Unity 2018.1 at Unity3D.com