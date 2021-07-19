Ultra App Kit 1.1 Released As New Cross-Platform UI Toolkit
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 19 July 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Ultra App Kit is a new cross-platform, user interface toolkit option focused on satisfying the needs of game engines/tooling but also covering needs for other desktop GUI applications.

Sunday's release of Ultra App Kit 1.1 delivers on Linux and macOS support complementing its prior Windows support. Josh Klint of the Ultra Engine project wrote into Phoronix further explaining some of his motivation with Ultra App Kit, "I'm the developer who brought Leadwerks Game Engine to Linux a few years ago. I'm working on new game development technology and the first stage I am releasing is a cross-platform GUI toolkit that includes support for Linux. I had a pretty rough time wrangling with GTK for Leadwerks, which lead me to replace it with my own GUI system written directly on X11/XRender (and GDI+ / Quartz on Windows and Mac, respectively). The GUI toolkit was first released in April of this year, and now version 1.1 is released, adding Linux and Mac support. I plan to use this to build new game development tools, but it's also available now as a standalone product for other developers to build GUI applications with."

The v1.1 announcement does proclaim, "Builds on Linux use minimal dependencies and will work on virtually any distro without any additional libraries to install. This effectively solves the Linux user interface problem forever and provides us with a strong foundation on which to build new game development tools that look great and run everywhere." But, yes, it indeed relies on X11 without native Wayland support yet.


An Ultra App Kit example on Ubuntu Linux.


This though isn't a free software UI toolkit but costs $19.99 USD for a key or $1.99 monthly. Those wanting to learn more about Ultra App Kit can do so at UltraEngine.com.
12 Comments
Related News
Godot 4 Is Focusing On Vulkan + OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL Likely For Godot 4.1
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
ASUS Laptop dGPU Toggling, eGPU Handling, Panel Overdrive Patches For Linux
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
Unvanquished 0.52.1 Brings Rendering Fixes, Flatpak For This Promising Open-Source Game
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing