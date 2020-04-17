Ubuntu Begins Offering A Rolling Release Kernel For The Amazon Cloud
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 April 2020 at 01:27 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical is transitioning Ubuntu's support in the Amazon AWS environment to have a rolling-release model for its kernel albeit other packages will remain under their traditional stable release update handling. At least though it's good they will be more punctually offering new kernel versions in the cloud

This new rolling kernel model is being offered in the name of providing "the latest upstream bug fixes and performance improvements around task scheduling, I/O scheduling, networking, hypervisor guests and containers to our users."

This rolling kernel model is just being offered right now for Ubuntu on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with no word on whether they plan to eventually offer it for other cloud environments by default. Compared to bare metal deployments where there is the greater risk of hardware quirks/regressions with a more rapidly moving kernel, offering new kernel releases for Ubuntu in the cloud should be more sane while benefiting from the constant upstream improvements in areas important to modern enterprises.

Ubuntu's linux-aws kernel will now follow new kernel releases more closely along with a new linux-aws-edge kernel for the preview of the next release. For those not wanting new kernel versions, sticking to the likes of "linux-aws-lts-18.04" will keep you at your current kernel release.

More details on the Ubuntu rolling kernel for Amazon AWS via the Ubuntu blog.
3 Comments
Related News
ZFS/Zsys Code Seeing Important Performance Fix Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Watch Out: Microsoft Windows WSL1 Currently Borked With Ubuntu 20.04
Canonical Contributing Upstream Improvements To Plymouth Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Dell XPS Ice Lake Taking A Wallop On Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
PHP 7.4 Lands For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling