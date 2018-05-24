UBports To Work On Unity 8 / Mir / Wayland After OTA-4
The UBports team have put out their latest batch of answers to common questions around this project that's still working to maintain the Ubuntu Touch software stack.

Among the project's recent work has included getting QtWebEngine working on Mir and before their Ubuntu 16.04 LTS based release they still need to figure out Chromium crashes and to resolve that as well as updating the browser. For their first release of UBports derived from Ubuntu 16.04 "Xenial" they are still going to rely upon Oxide while later on should migrate to a new browser.

Following the UBports OTA-4 update when they debut their 16.04-based Ubuntu Touch stack that they will work on supporting Unity 8, Mir/Wayland, and other more modern technologies.

The developers are hoping to manage the OTA-4 Xenial release by the end of June.

Their latest planning details can be found via this blog post.
