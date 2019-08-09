Drew DeVault is working on buttoning up the Sway 1.2 Wayland compositor release as the newest feature update to this i3 window manager inspired compositor.
Sway 1.2 is tracking compatibility fixes/improvements against i3 4.17, Swaybar is now spawned as a Wayland client, XWayland support enhancements, wlr-output-management-v1 protocol support, output toggle support, layout handling enhancements, and a wide range of different fixes and other improvements to this promising lightweight Wayland compositor built off their WLROOTS project.
More details on this release candidate to Sway 1.2 can be found via GitHub.
