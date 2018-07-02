SUSE Sold Off To Swedish Private Equity Fund
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 2 July 2018 at 07:42 AM EDT. 7 Comments
It was just shy of four years that SUSE was effectively acquired by Micro Focus as yet another changing of the guard for this long-standing German enterprise Linux distribution. Now today it's been announced that a Swedish private equity fund will be acquiring SUSE.

The latest chapter in SUSE's history of being acquired is now that the EQT Partners private equity fund from Sweden is acquiring SUSE from Micro Focus International. EQT is a growth investor and they are paying over $2.5 billion USD for SUSE. The deal is expected to close by early 2019.

"Further investment and support will enable SUSE’s continued expansion and advance innovation to drive growth in SUSE’s core business as well as in emerging technologies, both organically and through add-on acquisitions. This investment is a recognition of SUSE’s value and potential and EQT’s belief in the strength of its culture, leadership and existing strategy.," more details at SUSE.com.
