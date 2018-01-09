Razer Shows Off Android Laptop/Phone Hybrid Concept

Razer's concept device being shown off at the Consumer Electronics Show this year is an Android-powered laptop/hybrid device.Last year Razer unveiled a high-end Android, gamer-focused smartphone while now they are taking it a step further by showing off a laptop/phone hybrid device inspired by a recently renewed effort in a convergence experience also being pursued by Samsung and others. With Razer's "Project Linda", the Snapdragon 835 + 8GB RAM smartphone can be docked into the laptop chassis. The phone snaps into the laptop where a laptop's touchpad would traditionally be. The 5.7-inch screen on the smartphone then additionally serves as a touchpad or secondary screen.

Here's the video showing off this current prototype:

Beyond that, the Razer media information passed along is unfortunately light on information or any production plans at this time.