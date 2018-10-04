Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard

Since August we've been excited to hear about Raptor Computing Systems' new POWER9 open-source system in development and today at the OpenPOWER Summit in Amsterdam they announced Blackbird.
Blackbird is their new low-end/low-cost POWER9 option. Blackbird is a micro-ATX motherboard intended for OpenPOWER desktops/appliances and other low-power computing needs. Blackbird is complementary to their higher-end Talos II POWER9 developer workstations.
Details are still light on this new Blackbird offering, but we should hear more from Raptor Computing Systems soon. The company previously confirmed this new product is for use with IBM Sforza CPUs.
More details as they become available, particularly on price and planned availability.
