RADV Patches Are Closer For Sub-Group Capabilities

Daniel Schürmann continues hacking on the sub-group patch-set for the RADV Vulkan driver to expose this important feature of the recent Vulkan 1.1 release.
Vulkan 1.1 formally brought subgroups support as a means of efficient sharing/manipulation of data between multiple tasks running in parallel on a single compute unit.
Schürmann today sent out his latest patches in wiring up this support and enabling the necessary subgroup operations (ballot, quad, shuffle, vote) for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver compared to the current in-tree code implementing just subgroup_basic.
This completed RADV subgroup support and the other Vulkan 1.1 additions to this driver and Intel ANV should all be squared away in time for next quarter's Mesa 18.1 release.
