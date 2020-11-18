Qt Design Studio 2.0 Beta Released For Quickly + Easily Designing UIs
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 18 November 2020 at 08:58 AM EST. 1 Comment
The Qt Company has released their public beta of the forthcoming Qt Design Studio 2.0, their software for quickly and easily designing user interfaces with an emphasis on UI design for non-programmers.

Qt Design Studio 2.0 is focused on improving the user experience for developing these Qt-based UIs. The 2.0 Beta release has improvements around thumbnail generation, rotating items, navigator improvements, and other enhancements.

Here is a video on their current Qt Design Studio release if not familiar with this program's capabilities for UI designers:


Those into UI design can learn more about the Qt Design Studio 2.0 beta via Qt.io. A free community version of Qt Design Studio is available while The Qt Company also has a commercial offering and integration support with Adobe Photoshop and other popular design software.
