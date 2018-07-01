A Proposal To Allow Python Scripting Within The GCC Compiler, Replacing AWK
A SUSE developer is seeking feedback and interest on the possibility of allowing a scripting language -- most likely Python -- to be used within the GCC compiler code-base. This would primarily be used for replacing existing AWK scripts.

GCC developer Martin Liška at SUSE is seeking comments on the possibility of adding Python as an accepted language within the GCC code-base. This isn't anything along the likes of replacing existing GCC C compiler code into a scripting language or anything to that effect, but is targeting at replacing current AWK scripts that are hard to maintain.

The AWK code within GCC right now is "quite unpleasant to make any adjustments" and so Martin is seeing if enough upstream developers would rather see the option of allowing Python in its place. This option will likely be left up to the GCC steering committee.

As of writing, other upstream developers have not yet commented on the proposal but it can be found on the GCC mailing list.
