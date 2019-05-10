Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Is Near While Milestone 3 Is Now Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 10 May 2019 at 12:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler will be released in approximately one week while out now is the third and final development milestone release.Earlier development releases of Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 already brought many changes including Windows support improvements, PDF result improvements, various hardware/software detection improvements, statistics / analytic improvements, and other changes.

With Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Milestone 3 there are more changes with more than one month having passed since the previous milestone. New in this final milestone are:

- A new phoronix-test-suite remove-results-from-result-file sub-command to drop results from a result file rather than having to hand edit the XML.

- AVX-512 VNNI (DL BOOST) detection within the Phodevi library.

- Phodevi also has OpenJDK/Java detection improvements, expanded memory temperature support, multi-monitor detection improvements, and the gpu.memory-usage sensor has support for the AMDGPU mem_busy_percent sysfs interface to be introduced with the Linux 5.3 cycle.

- The OpenBenchmarking.org auto-comparison module has various improvements to its inline reporting.

- A new, experimental (non-default) dynamic result viewer... More on that next cycle with Phoronix Test Suite 9.0, so for now just a hidden feature until finished.

- Various other changes and enhancements.

Those wanting to try out the latest Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 test release can find it on GitHub.
