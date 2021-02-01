OpenZFS 2.0.2 is out today as the latest version of this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently supported on Linux and FreeBSD systems.
Since last year's release of the big OpenZFS 2.0, it was followed up by a point release providing early fixes and Linux 5.10 support while now a second point release has arrived.
OpenZFS 2.0.2 is made up mostly of a random assortment of fixes - most of which are minor in nature. But there are changes to adapt the FreeBSD code against upstream alterations to its VFS interface and other changes for compatibility against FreeBSD 13/HEAD. The Linux support compatibility meanwhile is still up through the Linux 5.10 stable series.
The list of fixes in OpenZFS 2.0.2 can be found via GitHub.
