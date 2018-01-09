NVIDIA Confirms GPU Driver Fixes For Spectre
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 9 January 2018 at 02:37 PM EST.
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA issued a security bulletin today regarding their GPU drivers and the Spectre speculative side-channel attacks.

NVIDIA believes their Windows/Linux/BSD/Solaris drivers are potentially subject to variant one and variant two attacks, but their recently-released driver updates have already made initial fixes.

On Linux (and FreeBSD / Solaris), those using the recent releases of the 384.111 and 390.12 drivers have the initial fixes for Spectre prevention. NVIDIA last week introduced the 390.12 beta driver with new features while also issuing the 384.11 update.

Details in this security bulletin.
