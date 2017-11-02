Besides the NVIDIA 387.22 Linux driver update released earlier this week, today they are issuing the 384.98 update in their long-lived driver branch.
The NVIDIA 387 series is just being maintained for the short term, so if sticking to the long-term 384 driver branch for greater stability and maintenance, you can now upgrade to the 384.98 driver.
New GPUs supported by this driver update include the P104-101, P106-090, Tesla V100-SXM2-16GB, and Tesla V100-PCIE-16GB. The P104-101 and P106-090 are cryptocurrency (Ethereum) mining oriented offerings powered by Pascal. Not officially supported by this driver is the just-launched GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.
The rest of the changes are bug fixes for a variety of smaller issues though also some OpenGL crash changes. Details of the NVIDIA 384.98 Linux driver changes via devtalk.nvidia.com.
