NVIDIA 384.98 Linux Driver Update Adds New Teslas, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 November 2017 at 02:17 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Besides the NVIDIA 387.22 Linux driver update released earlier this week, today they are issuing the 384.98 update in their long-lived driver branch.

The NVIDIA 387 series is just being maintained for the short term, so if sticking to the long-term 384 driver branch for greater stability and maintenance, you can now upgrade to the 384.98 driver.

New GPUs supported by this driver update include the P104-101, P106-090, Tesla V100-SXM2-16GB, and Tesla V100-PCIE-16GB. The P104-101 and P106-090 are cryptocurrency (Ethereum) mining oriented offerings powered by Pascal. Not officially supported by this driver is the just-launched GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

The rest of the changes are bug fixes for a variety of smaller issues though also some OpenGL crash changes. Details of the NVIDIA 384.98 Linux driver changes via devtalk.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Rolls Out To Battle The RX Vega 56, Linux Tests Forthcoming
NVIDIA 387.22 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1070 Ti Support
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Shipping In Early November
NVIDIA TX2 / Tegra186 Display Support Isn't Ready For Linux 4.15
NVIDIA Releases Linux Graphics Debugger 2.2
A Reverse-Engineered Tegra Video Decode Driver Steps Closer To Mainline
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance