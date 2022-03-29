Mesa 22.0.1 Released With Many Fixes, AMD GFX1037/GFX1036 Backported

It's coming a week late due to a scheduling mishap but in any event today marks the first stable point release to the Mesa 22.0 series for open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
Released near the start of March was Mesa 22.0 with many shiny features including Vulkan 1.3 for Intel and Radeon, new hardware support like Alder Lake N, enabling Adaptive-Sync for Intel's GL/VLK drivers, experimental mesh shaders for RADV, RadeonSI NGG shader culling for Navi 1x, many Zink improvements, and a whole lot of performance optimizations and fixes.
With Mesa 22.0.1 there is just a wide assortment of bug fixes ranging from RadeonSI crashes to more Intel DG2/Alchemist workarounds. Some of the other items include various Panfrost fixes, Intel ANV allowing MSAA resolves with different numbers of planes, GFX1037/GFX1036 support was back-ported to the AMD code, and a plethora of Zink / Lavapipe / LLVMpipe fixes.
More details on the Mesa 22.0.1 changes via Mesa3D.org.
2 Comments