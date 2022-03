Mesa 22.0.1 Released With Many Fixes, AMD GFX1037/GFX1036 Backported

It's coming a week late due to a scheduling mishap but in any event today marks the first stable point release to the Mesa 22.0 series for open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.Released near the start of March was Mesa 22.0 with many shiny features including Vulkan 1.3 for Intel and Radeon, new hardware support like Alder Lake N, enabling Adaptive-Sync for Intel's GL/VLK drivers, experimental mesh shaders for RADV, RadeonSI NGG shader culling for Navi 1x, many Zink improvements, and a whole lot of performance optimizations and fixes.With Mesa 22.0.1 there is just a wide assortment of bug fixes ranging from RadeonSI crashes to more Intel DG2/Alchemist workarounds. Some of the other items include various Panfrost fixes, Intel ANV allowing MSAA resolves with different numbers of planes, GFX1037/GFX1036 support was back-ported to the AMD code, and a plethora of Zink / Lavapipe / LLVMpipe fixes.More details on the Mesa 22.0.1 changes via Mesa3D.org