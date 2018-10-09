Intel Whiskey Lake Support Formally Added To Mesa 18.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 October 2018 at 08:06 AM EDT.
The recently posted patch for Intel Whiskey Lake support in Mesa has now been merged for Mesa 18.3.

Intel announced Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake in late August. While Intel is usually many months or even years ahead of schedule with their open-source driver enablement for new graphics generations, Whiskey Lake basically comes down to re-branded Coffeelake UHD Graphics... Some of the PCI IDs in fact have already been present in the Intel Linux driver as reserved Coffeelake PCI IDs.

This Whiskey Lake platform support is basically about adding additional PCI IDs and formally reporting the graphics adapters as being Whiskey Lake rather than Coffeelake.

So the Whiskey Lake code is now in Mesa Git ahead of the Mesa 18.3 stable debut around the end of November or early December. The Whiskey Lake kernel bits were already merged.
