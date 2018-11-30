Mesa 18.3-RC5 Released As The Stable Release Looms
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 November 2018 at 01:47 AM EST.
Mesa 18.3 release manager Emil Velikov announced the release of Mesa 18.3-RC5 on Thursday as this cycle enters overtime due to an active blocker bug.

Mesa 18.3.0 was supposed to be released by now, but there is one blocker bug left: a regression causing a user pointer "userptr" deadlock within the Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) for the Intel ANV driver is that problem holding up the release. The few other blocker bugs have since been cleared, so once this ANV driver deadlock isuse is resolved, the official 18.3.0 release should ship unless other major bugs appear first.

The Mesa 18.3-RC5 release has several core Mesa fixes, a few Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver fixes, a memory leak fix in the EGL Wayland code, a Vulkan 1.0 by default fix for Intel ANV, leaks in the AMDGPU winsys, and various other minor fixes.

The list of just under two dozen changes for Mesa 18.3-RC5 can be found via this mailing list post. More broadly our Mesa 18.3 feature overview provides a glance at the major features coming for this quarterly update to the open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
