Mesa 17.3.3 Is On The Way With Better Vega Support On Vulkan
Mesa 17.3.3 should be released later this week with nearly three dozen fixes over the previous Mesa 17.3 point release.

Of the 30+ fixes, a number of them revolve around fixes to the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver. Of the RADV activity, the Vega/GFX9 fixes stand out as being notable with a range of corrections.


The Intel ANV Vulkan driver has also seen some hang and rendering fixes, some of which were contributed by Alex Smith of Feral Interactive.

Mesa 17.3.3 is also including a few fixes for RadeonSI, Etnaviv, Intel i965, and some common Mesa code.

The release candidate of Mesa 17.3.3 is now available for testing while this official point release should be out by the end of the week. Mesa 18.0 (currently 17.4-dev) is the latest version on Git that should in turn be the next stable feature release due out later this quarter.
