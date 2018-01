While Mesa 18.0 will premiere later this quarter as the first feature update of 2018, Mesa 17.3.2 is now available as the second bug-fix release for last quarter's Mesa 17.3 series.The Mesa 17.3.2 release has several fixes for the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver, a fix for some Unreal Engine 4 games with the Mesa GLSL code, and other smaller work. But overall this latest bi-weekly point release is dominated by RADV fixes.The roughly dozen of fixes found in Mesa 17.3.2 can be found via today's release announcement at Mesa3D.org . For those excited by Mesa Git, I'll be having a fresh large graphics card comparison coming this week paired with the latest Linux 4.15 (post-KPTI) kernel.