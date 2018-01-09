Mesa 17.3.2 Released With The Latest Stable Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 January 2018 at 12:20 PM EST. 10 Comments
MESA --
While Mesa 18.0 will premiere later this quarter as the first feature update of 2018, Mesa 17.3.2 is now available as the second bug-fix release for last quarter's Mesa 17.3 series.

The Mesa 17.3.2 release has several fixes for the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver, a fix for some Unreal Engine 4 games with the Mesa GLSL code, and other smaller work. But overall this latest bi-weekly point release is dominated by RADV fixes.

The roughly dozen of fixes found in Mesa 17.3.2 can be found via today's release announcement at Mesa3D.org. For those excited by Mesa Git, I'll be having a fresh large graphics card comparison coming this week paired with the latest Linux 4.15 (post-KPTI) kernel.
