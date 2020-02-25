Manjaro 19.0 is out today as this popular desktop-focused Arch Linux based distribution that is focused on its Xfce desktop spin but also offers other desktop options.Manjaro 19.0 makes use of Xfce 4.14 paired with a new theme while KDE Plasma 5.17 and GNOME 3.34 are offered as other desktop options for this Arch-based platform. Manjaro 19.0 is shipping with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, Pamac 9.3 for package management, and a plethora of other package updates. Manjaro 19.0 also features improvements around Oracle VM VirtualBox support, NVIDIA PRIME with the proprietary graphics driver, and other updates pulled in from upstream.

