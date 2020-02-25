Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Manjaro 19.0 is out today as this popular desktop-focused Arch Linux based distribution that is focused on its Xfce desktop spin but also offers other desktop options.

Manjaro 19.0 makes use of Xfce 4.14 paired with a new theme while KDE Plasma 5.17 and GNOME 3.34 are offered as other desktop options for this Arch-based platform. Manjaro 19.0 is shipping with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, Pamac 9.3 for package management, and a plethora of other package updates. Manjaro 19.0 also features improvements around Oracle VM VirtualBox support, NVIDIA PRIME with the proprietary graphics driver, and other updates pulled in from upstream.


More details on Manjaro Linux 19.0 via Manjaro.org.
