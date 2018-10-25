The Linux Kernel Is Ready To Support A Lot More Sound Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 October 2018 at 07:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
SUSE's Takashi Iwai has sent in the big batch of sound/audio hardware improvements for the in-development Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.

There are some notable hardware additions to this sound pull, including:

- Creative Sound Blaster ZxR sound card support, a high-end gamer/enthusiast oriented PCIe sound card with 5.1 channel support.

- Another high-end Creative Labs sound card now supported is the Sound BlasterX AE-5. The Sound BlasterX AE-5 is a ~$150 sound card that's been out for a while now but is finally seeing full support within the CA0132 driver.

- Support for the Allwinner A64 codec analog paths.

- Support for Intel boards with DA7219 and MAX98927 chips.

- Support as well for the lesser known Nuvoton NAU8822, Renesas R8A7744, and Texas Instruments PCM3060 chips.

- More HD Audio devices with DSP are now supported.

- A quirk fixing the Lenovo ThinkPad 8 tablet.

The complete list of sound changes for this cycle can be found via this pull request.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
PCI Peer-To-Peer Support Merged For Linux 4.20~5.0
Intel 2.5G Ethernet On The Horizon With New "IGC" Driver; WireGuard Not In Net-Next
The Next Linux Kernel Will Further Fend Off Buggy EFI Firmware
Linux Lands Xbox One S Controller Rumbling, Logitech High Resolution, Apple Trackpad 2
IBM s390 Code For Linux 4.20 Bringing Several Features
LG Gram Laptops To Be Better Supported By The Next Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure