The Linux Kernel Is Ready To Support A Lot More Sound Hardware

SUSE's Takashi Iwai has sent in the big batch of sound/audio hardware improvements for the in-development Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.
There are some notable hardware additions to this sound pull, including:
- Creative Sound Blaster ZxR sound card support, a high-end gamer/enthusiast oriented PCIe sound card with 5.1 channel support.
- Another high-end Creative Labs sound card now supported is the Sound BlasterX AE-5. The Sound BlasterX AE-5 is a ~$150 sound card that's been out for a while now but is finally seeing full support within the CA0132 driver.
- Support for the Allwinner A64 codec analog paths.
- Support for Intel boards with DA7219 and MAX98927 chips.
- Support as well for the lesser known Nuvoton NAU8822, Renesas R8A7744, and Texas Instruments PCM3060 chips.
- More HD Audio devices with DSP are now supported.
- A quirk fixing the Lenovo ThinkPad 8 tablet.
The complete list of sound changes for this cycle can be found via this pull request.
