Kodi-Powered LibreELEC 8.2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 October 2017 at 04:53 PM EDT. 19 Comments
There's a new release of LibreELEC, the Linux distribution focused on delivering a premiere HTPC/multimedia experience by being built around the Kodi HTPC software.

LibreELEC 8.2 is the new release that is a routine update with improved hardware support and other minor fixes/improvements while bundling the latest Kodi release, v17.5. This release also incorporates Samba 4.6 for the latest Windows file sharing support.

Other improvements in LibreELEC 8.2 include several security fixes -- including the recent Bluetooth vulnerabilities, updated Raspberry Pi firmware, updated NVIDIA binary drivers, SMB2/SMB3 support, switched from LibreSSL back to OpenSSL, Hauppauge DualHD tuner support, and various other updates.

More details on the LibreELEC 8.2 release via LibreELEC.tv.
