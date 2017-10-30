There's a new release of LibreELEC, the Linux distribution focused on delivering a premiere HTPC/multimedia experience by being built around the Kodi HTPC software.
LibreELEC 8.2 is the new release that is a routine update with improved hardware support and other minor fixes/improvements while bundling the latest Kodi release, v17.5. This release also incorporates Samba 4.6 for the latest Windows file sharing support.
Other improvements in LibreELEC 8.2 include several security fixes -- including the recent Bluetooth vulnerabilities, updated Raspberry Pi firmware, updated NVIDIA binary drivers, SMB2/SMB3 support, switched from LibreSSL back to OpenSSL, Hauppauge DualHD tuner support, and various other updates.
More details on the LibreELEC 8.2 release via LibreELEC.tv.
