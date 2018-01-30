Khronos GDC Developer Day Set For 19 March
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 30 January 2018 at 12:10 PM EST.
VULKAN --
The Khronos Group has published their tentative list of sessions behind held at their Developer Day event coinciding with the Game Developers Conference in March.

This year Khronos is hosting their annual GDC Developer Day event on 19 March. Sessions this year include webGL/glTF, OpenXR, Vulkan, and others. Many Khronos members as usual will also be exhibiting during GDC18 itself.

In regards to Vulkan, they will be talking about their latest work on allowing Microsoft/DirectX's HLSL within Vulkan. Also, they will be presenting a "what's new" for Vulkan.

Next month Vulkan 1.0 turns two years old and it will be interesting to see at this year's GDC event (or SIGGRAPH) if they release "Vulkan Next" that might be known as Vulkan 1.1, Vulkan 2.0, or who knows. The main Vulkan session reads, " In this session, members of the Vulkan working group and the Vulkan developer community will describe the latest developments in the world's leading cross-platform, low-overhead graphics and compute API. We'll look at adoption, new features, and progress in tools and platform support, including HLSL support and Vulkan on iOS. We'll discuss challenges for developers, and see what the Vulkan community is doing to address them."

There's just a month and a half to go to find out the latest advancements for the Vulkan graphics/compute API and if they have anything new to report on their portability initiative.

The session schedule for their GDC18 event can be found at Khronos.org.
