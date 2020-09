KDE Starts September With Faster Konsole Launching, Dolphin Thumbnail Generation

KDE has kicked off the new month with some interesting improvements.KDE developer Nate Graham continues in his weekly summaries highlighting the improvements to this open-source desktop environment. Among the strides made this week include:- Annotations support within Spectacle.- The System Settings Bluetooth pages have been merged into a new QML-based page.- Better speed and performance of generating thumbnail previews for files and folders. This Dolphin 20.12 improvement is made by avoiding extra work really not needed for thumbnail creation.- Konsole is much faster at launching. This optimization is made thanks to Qt changes.- Various other fixes and UI improvements.More details on this week's improvements via Nate's blog