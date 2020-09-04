KDE Starts September With Faster Konsole Launching, Dolphin Thumbnail Generation
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 5 September 2020 at 06:37 AM EDT.
KDE --
KDE has kicked off the new month with some interesting improvements.

KDE developer Nate Graham continues in his weekly summaries highlighting the improvements to this open-source desktop environment. Among the strides made this week include:

- Annotations support within Spectacle.

- The System Settings Bluetooth pages have been merged into a new QML-based page.

- Better speed and performance of generating thumbnail previews for files and folders. This Dolphin 20.12 improvement is made by avoiding extra work really not needed for thumbnail creation.

- Konsole is much faster at launching. This optimization is made thanks to Qt changes.

- Various other fixes and UI improvements.

More details on this week's improvements via Nate's blog.
