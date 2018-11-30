Ahead of the official release next month, KDE Applications 18.12 is now available in release candidate form for those wanting to test out this latest slew of KDE app updates.
KDE Applications 18.12 is bringing new Kirigami Gallery (an example gallery application using the Kirigami UI framework) and Knights (chess game) to its package collection, on top of all the existing KDE Applications. Some of the improvements in KDE Applications 18.12 include various improvements to Konsole, a unified inbox for KMail, improved MTP device support, Kdenlive enhancements, and a variety of other usability enhancements and new features.
More details on today's KDE Applications 18.12 Release Candidate via KDE.org.
