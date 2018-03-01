"HdyStackableBox" Takes Shape As The New GTK+ Widget For Converging UIs
Yesterday Purism offered an update on their Librem 5 smartphone development and how they have begun developing their own custom Wayland compositor. The latest today is one of the developers involved writing about the "HdyStackableBox" widget in development for customizing GTK+ applications for converging form factors / mobile support.

Adrien Plazas is the GNOME developer working with Purism on adapting GTK+ applications for the Librem 5 phone. Their goal is to port existing GTK+ programs to the Librem 5 smartphone but without having to fork them.

The HdyStackableBox widget being developed for Purism's libhandy library acts like a GtkBox but when there isn't much screen real estate available, treats it like a GtkStack. This is an adaptive design and should allow for more easily porting current GTK+ programs to be adaptive/responsive.

The code is still early work-in-progress on HdyStackableBox, but if you want to learn more about this initiative, details can be found on Adrien's blog.
