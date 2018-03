"HdyStackableBox" Takes Shape As The New GTK+ Widget For Converging UIs

Yesterday Purism offered an update on their Librem 5 smartphone development and how they have begun developing their own custom Wayland compositor . The latest today is one of the developers involved writing about the "HdyStackableBox" widget in development for customizing GTK+ applications for converging form factors / mobile support.Adrien Plazas is the GNOME developer working with Purism on adapting GTK+ applications for the Librem 5 phone. Their goal is to port existing GTK+ programs to the Librem 5 smartphone but without having to fork them.The HdyStackableBox widget being developed for Purism's libhandy library acts like a GtkBox but when there isn't much screen real estate available, treats it like a GtkStack. This is an adaptive design and should allow for more easily porting current GTK+ programs to be adaptive/responsive.The code is still early work-in-progress on HdyStackableBox, but if you want to learn more about this initiative, details can be found on Adrien's blog