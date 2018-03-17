HAMMER2 Gets Many Fixes On The Latest DragonFlyBSD Git

The HAMMER2 file-system has been available with install-time support since DragonFlyBSD 5.0 while the latest Git code continues to revise this next-generation FS for DragonFly. Landing overnight in DragonFlyBSD were several HAMMER and HAMMER2 improvements.
Among the latest batch of HAMMER2 work by Matthew Dillon includes using HAMMER2 in efisetup and a wide assortment of other work. That other work includes making the flush/sync code more asynchronous, bug fixes to the inode tracking code, bug fixes to the handling of lost parent links, fixed deleted-chain sub-topology trackling, renaming some HAMMER2 sysctl variables, and more. The work continued with some code refactoring, removing unused flags, and fixing some sync and snapshot issues.
For HAMMER (not H2), there were also a number of bug fixes to land along with a serious snapshot bug being fixed and flush adjustments with async concurrency improvements to come later.
These HAMMER/HAMMER2 file-system improvements will eventually premiere with DragonFlyBSD 5.2.
