Godot Begins Working On Its Vulkan 3D Rendering Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 2 September 2019 at 08:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The increasingly used Godot open-source game engine has been working on porting to Vulkan as part of Godot 4.0. With much of the lower-level and 2D bits in good standing, work on their 3D rendering support with Vulkan has begun.

Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has posted his third progress report on the Vulkan undertaking. He has begun working on refactoring and improving the core rendering architecture to allow for a Vulkan-geared 3D renderer. While focused on adding Vulkan support, Juan has made various improvements to the 3D engine in the process.

Juan remains hopeful he will be able to get most of the 3D renderer ported to Vulkan by October and then will be working on adding additional features.

More details on the current Vulkan state for Godot 4.0 can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Google's SwiftShader Now Supports Vulkan 1.1
D9VK 0.20 Offers Performance Improvements, New Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.1.121 Brings AMD Device Coherent Memory Extension
Vulkan 1.1.120 Released As The Newest Maintenance Release
NVIDIA Continues To Be Involved With Making Vulkan More Appropriate For Machine Learning
Vulkan 1.1.119 Already Released With Another New Extension
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Purism Shows Off First Shots Of The Librem 5 Smartphone's PCB
FreeBSD In Q2'2019 Saw Updated Graphics Drivers, Continued Linux Compatibility Layer