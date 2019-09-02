Godot Begins Working On Its Vulkan 3D Rendering Support

The increasingly used Godot open-source game engine has been working on porting to Vulkan as part of Godot 4.0. With much of the lower-level and 2D bits in good standing, work on their 3D rendering support with Vulkan has begun.
Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has posted his third progress report on the Vulkan undertaking. He has begun working on refactoring and improving the core rendering architecture to allow for a Vulkan-geared 3D renderer. While focused on adding Vulkan support, Juan has made various improvements to the 3D engine in the process.
Juan remains hopeful he will be able to get most of the 3D renderer ported to Vulkan by October and then will be working on adding additional features.
More details on the current Vulkan state for Godot 4.0 can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog.
